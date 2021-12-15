GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,475.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$24.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

