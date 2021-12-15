GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,475.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$24.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
