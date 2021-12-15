Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

NASDAQ CTG remained flat at $$9.56 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

