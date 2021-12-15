Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $17.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $975.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,771,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,639. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,020.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.53. The company has a market capitalization of $980.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

