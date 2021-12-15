$3.80 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.35. International Business Machines reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $1,367,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 450.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $314,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.11. 4,988,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,139. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

