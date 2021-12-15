UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.81. 25,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $456.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $483.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

