Dimecoin (DIME) Hits 1-Day Volume of $48.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00166386 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 103.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

