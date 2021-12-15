RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $14.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

RPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 176.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 796,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 103.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in RPT Realty by 63.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after purchasing an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 730,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,108. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

