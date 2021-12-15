Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Target Price at $26.80

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.
HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $283.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -1.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,426 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.