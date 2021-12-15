Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Target Price at $26.80

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $283.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -1.84.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,426 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

