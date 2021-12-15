Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 919,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,498 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

