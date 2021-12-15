Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells 4,345 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Colfax stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.84. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 5,071.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 248,512 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

