Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. Buys 3,835 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 196,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,183. The stock has a market cap of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

