Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

