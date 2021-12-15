Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Down 71.7% in November

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the November 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 236.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ODMUF stock remained flat at $$1.00 on Wednesday. 5,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

