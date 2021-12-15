Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Short Interest Update

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$142.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $184.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

