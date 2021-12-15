Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Declines By 79.2%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYE remained flat at $$2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

