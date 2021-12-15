Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. MSCI reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

NYSE MSCI traded up $11.35 on Wednesday, reaching $602.42. The stock had a trading volume of 442,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,500. MSCI has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

