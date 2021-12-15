$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. 440,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. Construction Partners has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

