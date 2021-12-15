Chimpion (BNANA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $867,299.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00007086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $110.34 million and approximately $867,299.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00208693 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

