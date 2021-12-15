Stafi (FIS) Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00209446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.81 or 0.00612894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

