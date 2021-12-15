Mobilian Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $961,856.00 (MBN)

Mobilian Coin (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Mobilian Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mobilian Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Mobilian Coin has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $961,856.00 worth of Mobilian Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00208693 BTC.

Mobilian Coin Profile

MBN is a coin. Mobilian Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,494,300 coins. Mobilian Coin’s official Twitter account is @MobilianCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mobilian Coin’s official website is mobiliancoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobilian’s vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. “

Mobilian Coin Coin Trading

