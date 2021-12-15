MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,181.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $885,280.91 and $67,181.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,679.35 or 0.99181974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00275309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.00392732 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00136541 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003510 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.