CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. CRA International posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

CRAI stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,611. The company has a market cap of $687.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.56. CRA International has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.