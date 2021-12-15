Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Target Price at $17.07

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

MTG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 2,764,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

