Insider Selling: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE TPGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $34.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

