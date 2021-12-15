Michael Parker Sells 12,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coupang stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 15,790,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coupang by 340.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,845,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.