Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $2,092,800.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $772,500.00.

On Monday, December 6th, David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $7,955,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $7,601,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.74. 5,017,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.