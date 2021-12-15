Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 60,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00.

Roblox stock traded down $9.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.95. 42,671,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,000,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

