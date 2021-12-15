Insider Selling: Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) CEO Sells 23,120 Shares of Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 4,664,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.