Tower Bridge Advisors Has $11.64 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $249.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.