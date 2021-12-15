Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

