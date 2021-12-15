Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expands By 93.6%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,900 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 423,600 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.59. The company had a trading volume of 534,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,680. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.64. Rogers has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $273.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rogers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,624,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.