Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MHI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,595. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

