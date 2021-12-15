Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 821 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

IVV stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.81. 54,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

