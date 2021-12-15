Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

NKRKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS NKRKY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $522.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7067 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

