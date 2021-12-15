LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LNSPF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.75.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

