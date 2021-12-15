EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Cap of $45,832.88

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $45,832.88 and $171,666.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.00404896 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010350 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.71 or 0.01289110 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

