TrustSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.76 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $127.09 million and $2.76 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00208693 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

