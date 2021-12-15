Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Stitch Fix was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/2/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $31.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Stitch Fix is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 3,161,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,593. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,853 shares of company stock worth $7,744,881 over the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

