Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 156,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

