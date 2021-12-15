Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,274,836. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.