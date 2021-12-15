Truepoint Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 181.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $548.46. 32,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,847. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $561.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

