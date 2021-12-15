Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 475,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

