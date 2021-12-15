Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Grows By 200.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of JHAA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 15,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.