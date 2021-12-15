Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 187.6% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE FSNB remained flat at $$9.73 on Wednesday. 31,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

