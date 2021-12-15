ShipChain (SHIP) Achieves Market Cap of $874,304.09

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $874,304.09 and approximately $1,034.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00207495 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

