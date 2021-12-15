RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00326279 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

