Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

PHIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 261,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,556. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.91. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

