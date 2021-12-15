Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.