Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 8,500 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $928.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.70 and a 200 day moving average of $345.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

