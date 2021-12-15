WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

